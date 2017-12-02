IF a team like Italy can struggle to make it to the FIFA World Cup finals, as do teams like Chile and Netherlands, well, you can never write off some surprises and miracles happening in the biggest football tournament of the world.

Russia 2018 can turn out to be a game-changer for the Asian football nations, if we look into that thing called hope!

Complete fixtures of FIFA World Cup 2018

There are five representatives from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the FIFA World Cup 2018 -- Australia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea. All these teams have the potential to reach the final, provided they work up a miracle in the group stages and the subsequent knockouts phase!

Here are our predictions:

Group A: Winners - Russia | Runners-up - Saudi Arabia/Egypt

Group B: Winners - Spain | Runners-up - Portugal/Iran

Group C: Winners - France | Runners-up - Australia

Group D: Winners - Argentina | Runners-up - Croatia

Group E: Winners - Brazil | Runners-up - Switzerland

Group F: Winners - Germany | Runners-up - Mexico/South Korea

Group G: Winners - England | Runners-up - Belgium

Group H: Winners - Poland | Runners-up - Colombia/Japan

NOTE: All the Asian teams turning out to be the runners-up from their respective groups may not be a very difficult challenge, except for Iran (Group B).

Last 16 prediction

Russia vs Portugal/Iran

France vs Croatia

Brazil vs Mexico/South Korea

England vs Colombia/Japan

Spain vs Saudi Arabia/Egypt

Argentina vs Australia

Germany vs Switzerland

Poland vs Belgium

NOTE: Realistically, even if the Asian teams qualify to this stage (except Iran), we believe they cannot get past this as-tough-as-it-gets phase. Brazil, England, Spain and Argentina surely have the power to trump over South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia and Australia, respectively.

QF prediction

Portugal/Iran vs France

Brazil/South Korea vs England/Japan

Saudi Arabia/Spain vs Australia

Germany vs Belgium

NOTE: We still bank on hope and miracles however...

SF prediction

France/Iran vs South Korea/Japan

Saudi Arabia/Australia vs Germany

Possible all-Asian finals

Iran vs Saudi Arabia

Iran vs Australia

South Korea vs Saudi Arabia

South Korea vs Australia

Japan vs Saudi Arabia

Japan vs Australia