The 32 teams have been confirmed for the FIFA World Cup 2018 and the draw for the final tournament takes place on Friday December 1. Italy remain the biggest casualty after their failure to qualify for the Russia World Cup finals.

The 32 teams are split into four pots, with Russia and the seven highest-ranked nations in pot one, and the lowest-ranked teams in pot four. Each group will have one team from each pot, but there will be restrictions in terms of teams from the same confederations.

There can be no more than two European nations in any one group, while there may only be a single country from each of the other confederations.

A host of football legends will be participating in the World Cup draw. The lineup includes: Laurent Blanc, Gordon Banks, Cafu, Fabio Cannavaro, Diego Forlan, Diego Maradona and Carles Puyol. Also, Gary Lineker will be the draw conductor at Moscow's State Kremlin Palace.

Teams in the pots:

POT 1 POT 2 POT 3 POT 4 Russia Spain Denmark Serbia Germany Peru Iceland Nigeria Brazil Switzerland Costa Rica Australia Portugal England Sweden Japan Argentina Colombia Tunisia Morocco Belgium Mexico Egypt Panama Poland Uruguay Senegal Korea Republic France Croatia Iran Saudi Arabia

Schedule of the draw

Date: December 1

Time: 8:30 pm IST, 3 pm GMT

TV guide: Sony Ten 1/HD, Sony Ten 2/HD (India)

Live streaming: FIFA website