LOGO

Launched in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the unique tournament logo celebrates India's rich heritage and diverse culture.

Indian Ocean -- An integral part of the subcontinent.

-- An integral part of the subcontinent. Banyan Tree -- National tree of India.

-- National tree of India. Kites -- Symbolises freedom and aspirations.

-- Symbolises freedom and aspirations. Starburst -- An interpretation of the 'Ashoka Chakra' -- an integral part of the India flag. This also showcases the diverse culture in the country where people of all religion, caste and creed take part in various festivals with elan.

MASCOT

Kheleo: The official mascot of the tournament.

Animal: Clouded leopard

What is a clouded leopard: A wild cat normally found in the Himalayan foothills and seen mostly in Asia — Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand and India.

OFFICIAL ANTHEM

'Kar ke dikhla de goal' (Come on, score a goal!): The official theme song of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017

Performed by: Shaan, Babul Supriyo, Papon, Neeti Mohan, Sunidhi Chauhan

Music by: Pritam Bhattacharya

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

SQUAD INFORMATION: INDIA

GOALKEEPERS: Dheeraj Singh (Manipur), Prabhsukhan Gill (Punjab), Sunny Dhaliwal (Punjab - NRI from Canada)

DEFENDERS: Boris Singh (Manipur), Jitendra Singh (West Bengal), Anwar Ali (Punjab), Sanjeev Stalin (Karnataka), Hendry Antonay (Karnataka), Namit Deshpande (Mahrashtra - NRI from USA)

MIDFIELDERS: Suresh Singh (Manipur), Ninthoinganba Meetei (Manipur), Amarjit Singh Kiyam (Manipur - CAPTAIN), Abhijit Sarkar (West Bengal), Komal Thatal (Sikkim), Lalengmawia (Manipur), Jeakson Singh (Manipur), Nongdamba Naorem (Manipur), Rahul Kannoly Praveen (Kerala), Md. Shahjahan (Manipur)

FORWARDS: Rahim Ali (West Bengal), Aniket Jadhav (Maharashtra)

FIXTURES INFORMATION: INDIA (group stage)

October 6: India vs USA

Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi

Time: 8 pm IST

October 9: India vs Colombia

Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi

Time: 8 pm IST

October 12: Ghana vs India

Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi

Time: 8 pm IST

VENUES

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Fatorda Stadium, Goa

Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi

Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

