LOGO
Launched in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the unique tournament logo celebrates India's rich heritage and diverse culture.
- Indian Ocean -- An integral part of the subcontinent.
- Banyan Tree -- National tree of India.
- Kites -- Symbolises freedom and aspirations.
- Starburst -- An interpretation of the 'Ashoka Chakra' -- an integral part of the India flag. This also showcases the diverse culture in the country where people of all religion, caste and creed take part in various festivals with elan.
More about the logo HERE.
MASCOT
Kheleo: The official mascot of the tournament.
Animal: Clouded leopard
What is a clouded leopard: A wild cat normally found in the Himalayan foothills and seen mostly in Asia — Bhutan, Nepal, Myanmar, Thailand and India.
More about the mascot HERE.
OFFICIAL ANTHEM
'Kar ke dikhla de goal' (Come on, score a goal!): The official theme song of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017
Performed by: Shaan, Babul Supriyo, Papon, Neeti Mohan, Sunidhi Chauhan
Music by: Pritam Bhattacharya
Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya
Watch the offical theme song HERE.
SQUAD INFORMATION: INDIA
GOALKEEPERS: Dheeraj Singh (Manipur), Prabhsukhan Gill (Punjab), Sunny Dhaliwal (Punjab - NRI from Canada)
DEFENDERS: Boris Singh (Manipur), Jitendra Singh (West Bengal), Anwar Ali (Punjab), Sanjeev Stalin (Karnataka), Hendry Antonay (Karnataka), Namit Deshpande (Mahrashtra - NRI from USA)
MIDFIELDERS: Suresh Singh (Manipur), Ninthoinganba Meetei (Manipur), Amarjit Singh Kiyam (Manipur - CAPTAIN), Abhijit Sarkar (West Bengal), Komal Thatal (Sikkim), Lalengmawia (Manipur), Jeakson Singh (Manipur), Nongdamba Naorem (Manipur), Rahul Kannoly Praveen (Kerala), Md. Shahjahan (Manipur)
FORWARDS: Rahim Ali (West Bengal), Aniket Jadhav (Maharashtra)
More info on the players of the squad HERE.
Squad info of all teams HERE.
FIXTURES INFORMATION: INDIA (group stage)
October 6: India vs USA
Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi
Time: 8 pm IST
October 9: India vs Colombia
Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi
Time: 8 pm IST
October 12: Ghana vs India
Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi
Time: 8 pm IST
More on the fixtures HERE.
VENUES
- Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
- DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
- Fatorda Stadium, Goa
- Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kochi
- Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
- Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
More details and seating capacity of the venues HERE.