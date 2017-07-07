The Fifa U17 World Cup draw takes place on Friday July 7. Who will India get to face? That remains the biggest question for now as the countdown to the event begins.
India U17 football team coach Luis Norton de Matos wants his side to make it at least to the quarterfinals of the competition, but is it even remotely possible if we get to face the likes of England or Spain or Germany in the group stages?
Frankly, no chance at all.
But, will India really be up against the European heavyweights in the group stages itself? Let us try and answer this for you.
The pots for the draw
- POT 1: India, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Mali, France
- POT 2: Spain, Japan, New Zealand, England, Costa Rica, Iran
- POT 3: United States, North Korea, Honduras, Iraq, Colombia, Turkey
- POT 4: Chile, Paraguay, Ghana, Guniea, Niger, New Caledonia
Inference -
- India, the first team from Group A (A1), definitely won't be facing European giants Germany, France or even powerhouses Brazil.
- India cannot face an opponent from the AFC Confederation. Therefore, matches against Japan, Iran, North Korea, Iraq are out of question in the group stages.
Now, who could be the other three sides from Group A?
- A2 - Spain, New Zealand, England, Costa Rica
- A3 - United States, Honduras, Colombia, Turkey
- A4 - Chile, Paraguay, Ghana, Guniea, Niger, New Caledonia
Tournament schedule
India's confirmed group matches
- October 6: India (A1) vs A2
Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi
Our prediction: India vs England
- October 9: India (A1) vs A3
Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi
Our prediction: India vs Turkey
- October 12: A4 vs India (A1)
Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi
Our prediction: India vs Ghana
KEY DRAW RULE TO NOTE
- On the occasion either Iraq or North Korea (from Pot 3) -- who are from the AFC Confederation -- are picked to join Group A, there is no way they can be grouped.
- In that case, a team from Pot 2 will join Group A, and that could again include Spain or England (if not picked earlier).