The Fifa U17 World Cup draw takes place on Friday July 7. Who will India get to face? That remains the biggest question for now as the countdown to the event begins.

India U17 football team coach Luis Norton de Matos wants his side to make it at least to the quarterfinals of the competition, but is it even remotely possible if we get to face the likes of England or Spain or Germany in the group stages?

Frankly, no chance at all.

But, will India really be up against the European heavyweights in the group stages itself? Let us try and answer this for you.

The pots for the draw

POT 1 : India, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Mali, France

: India, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Mali, France POT 2 : Spain, Japan, New Zealand, England, Costa Rica, Iran

: Spain, Japan, New Zealand, England, Costa Rica, Iran POT 3: United States, North Korea, Honduras, Iraq, Colombia, Turkey

United States, North Korea, Honduras, Iraq, Colombia, Turkey POT 4: Chile, Paraguay, Ghana, Guniea, Niger, New Caledonia

Inference -

India, the first team from Group A (A1), definitely won't be facing European giants Germany, France or even powerhouses Brazil.

India cannot face an opponent from the AFC Confederation. Therefore, matches against Japan, Iran, North Korea, Iraq are out of question in the group stages.

Group structures explained.



Now, who could be the other three sides from Group A?

A2 - Spain, New Zealand, England, Costa Rica

- Spain, New Zealand, England, Costa Rica A3 - United States, Honduras, Colombia, Turkey

- United States, Honduras, Colombia, Turkey A4 - Chile, Paraguay, Ghana, Guniea, Niger, New Caledonia

Tournament schedule

India's confirmed group matches

October 6: India (A1) vs A2

Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi

Our prediction: India vs England

October 9: India (A1) vs A3

Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi

Our prediction: India vs Turkey

October 12: A4 vs India (A1)

Venue: JLN Stadium, Delhi

Our prediction: India vs Ghana

KEY DRAW RULE TO NOTE

- On the occasion either Iraq or North Korea (from Pot 3) -- who are from the AFC Confederation -- are picked to join Group A, there is no way they can be grouped.

- In that case, a team from Pot 2 will join Group A, and that could again include Spain or England (if not picked earlier).