The year 2017 is going to be special for Indian football fans as the country is set to host one of the mega competitions, FIFA U-17 World Cup in October. Fans in India are gearing up for the event and will be keen to get their hands on the ticket which will allow them to watch the future stars of world football at the match venue.

A total of 24 teams are set for FIFA U-17 World Cup, and the matches are going to be played across six venues - Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai and New Delhi.

Ticket sales started on 16 May. The organisers have, in fact, divided, the ticket sales into four stages, where the first one already got over.

Now, we are into the second stage where there is a discount of 50 percent, but only Visa debit/credit card holders can purchase tickets. In the present stage, the prices are under different categories.

Category 1 - INR 400

Category 2 - INR 200

Category 3 - INR 100

Category 4 - INR 40

Here is a look at all the four different ticket phases as present on FIFA's official website.

Phase 1: 16 May to 7 July 2017 (Already over)

There is 60 percent discount.

Phase 2: 7 to 21 July 2017 (individual Visa pre-sale) – Presently on

Offer exclusively for Visa cardholders, and 50 percent discount.

Phase 3: 21 July to 5 October (individual discount)

25 percent discount on all individual tickets.

Phase 4: 6 to 28 October (individual sales during the tournament)

Only full-price individual tickets for the relevant matchday can be purchased during this phase.

From the above four stages, one can see that the organisers want people to buy tickets as early as possible. The prices are cheaper in the first few stages.

The tickets are not too heavily priced with the cheapest one available for INR 40 while some going up to INR 800 as well. For a world event like the FIFA U-17 World Cup, the tickets have been pretty reasonably priced.