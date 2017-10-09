The Fifa u-17 World Cup is progressing at a fast pace with as many as four matches being played everyday. The same is going to happen on Monday, October 9, where four matches are set to be played, with the focus on the home team, India, who will take on Colombia at JLN Stadium in Delhi.

The crowd in Delhi will once again flock to the stadium and support the Indian Colts, who might have lost in the opening day, but won hearts with their spirited display.

They should come up with an improved performance against a stronger Colombian unit. Colombia will also be desperate to pick up three points, after having lost to Ghana in their first match.

The first three days of the competition, so far, has produced lots of goals, and some tight affair between top teams, making it an interesting tournament in the past three days. Some of the matches have been played in the presence of amazing crowd.

This India-Colombia clash will also fall in the same bracket and the home crowd could have a wonderful night if India collect their first ever World Cup point on Monday.

Though India vs Colombia clash is going to be an important match, one should not ignore the other matches on Monday.

Two matches are slated for 5 pm to start and the next two, including the India game will begin three hours later. Eight nations from Group A and B are going to be in action at Mumbai and New Delhi respectively.

Here is the complete schedule for Day 4 (October 9 matches)

October 9 (Four matches)

5 pm IST (Two matches) Ghana vs USA –at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi Live: TV: Sony Ten 2. Live Streaming: Sony liv Turkey vs Mali at Navi DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai Live: TV: Sony ESPN. Live Streaming: Sony liv