The FIFA U-17 World Cup has been a huge success despite India failing to even move into the Round of 16 of the competition. The event has witnessed some wonderful matches being played, spectacular goals scored and we are just left with two matches on Saturday (October 28).

The first match will be played between Brazil and Mali as the two teams will battle for third place. This match will just act as a curtain raiser before the all-important final between two European giants England and Spain.

There will be support for both teams in the title decider, and the passionate Kolkata fans will also come with their faces painted, adding colour in the mega final.

The football crazy fans in Kolkata have turned out in huge numbers for matches, and the title-decider will be another sell-out, making it a historic final.

Talking about the crowd, there will be some big names, who will also attend the final at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday.

With the final held in Kolkata, there is no way the chief minister of the state, Mamata Banerjee giving it a miss. The CM will be present for the final. Besides Mamata, Sourav Ganguly is another popular figure in the city so the "Prince of Kolkata", who is a football fan, will also attend the match.

Ganguly's opening partner during his days with India cricket, Sachin Tendulkar could also grace the match venue, adding more value to the final.

AIFF president Praful Patel, who played an important hand in making this FIFA U-17 World Cup a huge success, will be present. FIFA president Gianni Infantino and also member of the FIFA council is expected to be there.

As of now, these are the big names, who are expected to be a part of the historic occasion, and the list is expected to be even bigger with stars from other field, especially from entertainment, also expected to be make it for the final.