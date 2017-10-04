Football is the most popular sport in the world and there are various age group competitions too, where future stars are born. One such tournament, FIFA Under-17 World Cup, which will start from Friday, October 6, and end on 28th of the same month, will be hosted by India for the first time ever.

Here is how you can watch matches live

India is ready to host such a mega event, and a successful competition could help Indian football, which has always remained in the shadow of cricket, mostly.

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017 venues

The U-17 World Cup has seen a number of present world-class stars like Toni Kroos and Neymar grab attention, and young guns featuring in U-17 World Cup will be eager to match their footsteps in the future. This is a massive launching pad for some of these youngsters, who will be watched by scouts from top clubs around the world.

All the players will have a similar aim, shine for their respective nations, and help win the title at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, which will host the final.

Here are some important and basic things, which one should know about FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Number of Teams: 24

Qualified teams from Africa

Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Niger

Qualified teams from Asia

India (as hosts), Iran, Iraq, Japan, Korea DPR Korea,

Qualified teams from Europe

England, France, Germany, Spain, Turkey

Qualified teams from Central, North America and Caribbean

Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, USA

Qualified teams from Oceania

New Caledonia, New Zealand

Qualified teams from South America

Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Paraguay

Format

All the 24 teams have been divided into six groups of 4 teams each.

GROUP A - India, USA, Colombia, Ghana

GROUP B - Paraguay, Mali, New Zealand, Turkey

GROUP C - Iran, Guinea, Germany, Costa Rica

GROUP D - DPR Korea, Niger, Brazil Spain

GROUP E - Honduras, Japan, New Caledonia, France

GROUP F - Iraq, Mexico, Chile, England

After the conclusion of the group stages, two nations from each pool and four best third-placed teams will reach the next round of the competition. With 16 teams in the next phase, all the matches are played in the knockout format.

Recent dominance

Nigeria, who failed to qualify for this edition, have dominated U-17 World Cup in the last few years. The likes of Brazil, Germany, Spain will be looked upon as favourites this year.

Past winners (last five editions)

2007 winner – Nigeria

2009 – Switzerland

2011 – Mexico

2013 – Nigeria

2015 – Nigeria

Which TV channels will broadcast matches?

India and its subcontinent: Sony Six and Doordarshan

Africa: BeIN Sports. USA: Fox Sports. UK, Spain: Eurosport.

How to follow match scores

On Twitter at @FIFAcom and @IndianFootball

