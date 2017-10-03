Amarjit Singh and Jeakson Singh are two of the most prominent players of the India Under-17 football team, set to play a part in the FIFA World Cup, starting October 6. The midfielders from Manipur operate the best when they are playing together on the field, both of them have said it in unison.

"Since we have been playing together (in midfield) all our life, we've got exceptional understanding. It works well for us," Jeakson, who is the younger cousin of the India U-17 team captain Amarjit, told The Times of India.

The pair is looking to enter the list of the famous football siblings, which includes the likes of Granit and Taulant Xhaka, Eden and Thorgan Hazard, Lars and Sven Bender or even the famous pairing of Frank and Ronald de Boer.

Deben Singh, the father of Jeakson, who played football for Manipur Police in the past, introduced the duo of Amarjit and Jeakson to the beautiful game.

After playing at local football academies, Jeakson and Amarjit will look to decorate the midfield in coach Luis Norton de Matos' preferred formation of 4-2-3-1.

"I know a lot of people say we will not measure up to the challenge at the World Cup. We have to prove them wrong. We have been training hard. We have the quality too," said Jeakson.

More about Amarjit Singh:

Place of birth: Haokha Mamang village in Manipur's Thoubal district

Occupation of father Chandramani Singh Kiyam: Farmer and carpenter

Occupation of mother Ashangbi Devi: Fish seller

- He joined the Chandigarh Football Academy in 2010.

- In 2015, he was enrolled to the AIFF Academy in Goa.

More about Jeakson Singh:

Place of birth: Haokha Mamang village in Manipur's Thoubal district

Occupation of father Konthoujam Deben Singh: Now retired, former footballer with Manipur Police

Occupation of mother: Vegetable seller at the Khwairamband Bazar in Imphal

- Like Amarjit, he was a part of the Chandigarh Football Academy but in 2015, he got rejected by the national selectors.

- Not losing hope, Jeakson moved to the Minerva Football Academy, based in Chandigarh, and became the captain. He then went on to lift the national U-15 and U-16 titles in 2016 and 2017.

- A chance match between the India U-17 football side and Minerva in Goa. The Chandigarh academy beat the national team 1-0 and that match paved the way for Jeakson and three more players to train with the U-17 football team squad.