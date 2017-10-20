The round of 16 phase of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2017 has been a thriller. One of the favourites of the tournament, France, who didn't lose a single match in the group stages, were shown the exit door by Spain.

The England Under-17 football team, too, won a thriller against Japan at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. It was goalless following 90 minutes of action and the penalty shoot-out resulted in an emphatic 5-3 win for the Young Lions.

The likes of Germany, the United States of America (USA), Brazil and Mali, too, recorded emphatic victories.

Iran stole all the attention, meanwhile. The only Asian side to feature in the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, Iran have found major supporters and admirers with their surprising run so far. They beat Germany in the group stages and also edged past Mexico in the pre-quarters.

Their current form is being compared to that of Leicester City of the 2015-16 season. The team spirit is being saluted by one and all. Iran have scored 12 goals in the competition from four matches and have conceded just twice.

"We are one team, and we can only succeed with solidarity and team spirit!" mentioned Iran U-17 team captain Mohammad Ghobeishavi to IANS.

FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Quarterfinals schedule

Date Fixture Time Venue October 21 Mali vs Ghana 5 pm IST IG Stadium, Guwahati USA vs England 8 pm IST JLN Stadium, Goa October 22 Spain vs Iran 5 pm IST JLN Stadium, Kochi Germany vs Brazil 8 pm IST Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

All matches will be shown LIVE in India