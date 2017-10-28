Can England just about create history on Saturday October 28 when they clash swords with Spain in the final of the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup? The Young Lions started off their journey in the tournament from the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Can it come to a full circle tonight?

England U-17 football team, inspired by a sensational hat-trick from future star Rhian Brewster, beat the mighty Brazil in the semifinals, while Spain got past Mali comfortably in their semis clash.

Many thought that in the absence of Jadon Sancho, one of the best performers for England in the competition, the Young Lions will struggle to make it to even the semis. Not only did they shatter expectations but also sent an emphatic statement via Brewster.

England kind of go into the match as the favourites. They know the conditions well at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, and despite Kolkata having a solid base of Spanish football fans, the Young Lions could yet see all the cheers coming across them in the grand finale on super Saturday.

"England are a very strong side but it's not about individuals. They are a good as a team and we need to counter them as a team," mentioned Spain U-17 football team coach Santiago Denia.

"We are delighted to be here [in Kolkata] but we need to adapt fast. The heat and humidity don't bother us anymore. We've heard that there will be a crowd of 63000 plus fans for the final and it will be a huge experience for the boys."

The preparations for the final have been phenomenal in the city of joy. From the grand hosting of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who had nothing but only good words to say about India, and the beautiful street decorations, Kolkata have been gearing up for this big day.

Needless to say, we are set to witness another full house yet again at the Salt Lake Stadium.

ENGLAND vs SPAIN

Date : October 28

: October 28 Time : 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm CET/BST

: 8 pm IST, 3:30 pm CET/BST Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

