World football governing body FIFA has shown a red-card to the Pakistan football federation (PFF) on Wednesday October 11. No one match ban here, the suspension will only be lifted when the country's football governing body starts fulfilling the FIFA Statutes and stops the undue third-party interference.

As per a statement released, FIFA has mentioned that the PFF offices and its accounts remain in control of a "court-appointed administrator".

The suspension notice has arrived from the Bureau of the FIFA Council.

Here's the full statement issued:

FIFA has decided to suspend the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with immediate effect in accordance with the decision of the Bureau of the FIFA Council dated 10 October 2017 on account of undue third-party interference.

The Bureau took this decision as a result of the fact that the PFF offices and its accounts remain in control of a court-appointed administrator, which constitutes a violation of the PFF obligations to manage its affairs independently and without influence from any third parties in accordance with the FIFA Statutes.

The suspension will be lifted once the PFF offices and access to the PFF accounts are returned to the PFF.

What the suspension means:

The PFF loses all its membership rights as defined in art. 13 of the FIFA Statutes.

The PFF representative and club teams are no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted.

Neither the PFF nor any of its members or officials may benefit from any development programmes, courses or training from FIFA or the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

In accordance with art. 16 par. 3 of the FIFA Statutes, other member associations may not entertain sporting contact with the PFF during its suspension.