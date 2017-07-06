India has climbed four places to be ranked 96 in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday, July 6. This is the second-best ranking the Indian football team has ever achieved.

Stephen Constantine's side still has not broken into the top 10 teams from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) however, as they are still 12th.

Meanwhile, Germany, who won the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 in Russia, defeating Chile in the final, have moved to the top of the FIFA rankings pushing Brazil down.

The morale of the Indian football team is definitely at an all-time high now. The post-match press conference of India's match against Kyrgyz Republic attended by Sunil Chhetri and Constantine at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru last month, was nothing but a celebratory affair.

While Chhetri mentioned that the current period might be the most confident period he has ever seen the Indian football team been, Constantine mentioned that the tremendous success was due to the incredible work put in by the players, the backroom staff and everyone associated with the game.

Timeline of INDIA'S FIFA RANKING over the years

#96: July 2017

#100: June 2017

#100: May 2017

#101: April 2017

#132: March 2017

#101: May 1996

#94: February 1996

#99: November 1993

#100: October 1993, December 1993, April 1996

India's upcoming international fixtures 2017 (AFC Asian Cup qualifiers)