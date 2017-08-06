Varun Tej's Fidaa once again kept the bells ringing at the worldwide box office in the second week and surpassed the mark of Rs 60 crore gross in 14 days.

The Sekhar Kammula-directed romance drama, which was released in the theatres on July 21, started with a bang at the ticket counters and went on from strength to strength in the following days. Fidaa collected Rs 41.25 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first week.

Trade experts predicted the movie's good run will be halted by new releases Goutham Nanda and Naku Nene Thopu Turumu in its second week. With both the films getting mixed responses, the Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi starrer continued to do well at the worldwide box office in the second week. Fidaa collected Rs 11.50 crore gross in its second weekend and Rs 8.30 crore gross on the weekdays.

Fidaa has collected approximately Rs 19.80 crore at the worldwide box office in the second week and its 14-day total collection has reached Rs 61 crore gross in the global market. The movie has earned Rs 33.40 for its distributors, who had shelled out Rs 18 crore for its global theatrical rights.

Fidaa returned 100 per cent of the investments to the distributors with some profit share in its opening week. The film has earned a decent amount of profit to them in the second week. The movie has fetched a profit share of Rs 15.40 crore. It has remained unfazed by new releases Nakshatram and Darshakudu in its third week.

Here are the earnings of Fidaa in various areas around the world. These numbers are based on various reports and they may not match the figures released by the makers/distributors.