Varun Tej's latest outing Fidaa opened to a brilliant response at the worldwide box office on Friday and remained rock-steady at the ticket counters across the globe on Saturday.

Fidaa came on the back of a huge hype and the promos generated a lot of interest ahead of its release. Dil Raju's smart promotional strategies had made everyone think the film would get a massive opening and become the next big money spinner of this season. As predicted, the film started with a bang at the ticket counters with many cinema halls running to packed houses on its opening day.

Fidaa collected Rs 8.9 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The movie shattered the opening day record of Mister, which was the biggest opener for Varun Tej with a gross collection of Rs 5.25 crore. The Sekhar Kammula-directed film has emerged as the biggest opener for the talented actor.

The Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi starrer was successful in impressing the viewers and a strong word of mouth took the ticket counters by the storm. Fidaa is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 8.6 crore gross at the worldwide box office on Saturday, taking its two-day total collection to Rs 17.5 crore gross. The film is expected to surpass the mark of Rs 25 crore on Sunday.

Fidaa is estimated to have earned Rs 8.70 crore for its global distributors, who are said to have shelled out Rs 20+ crore on its theatrical rights. The film is likely to recover around 65 per cent of the investments to the distributors in the first weekend. The cast and crew of the film are elated over the movie's collection.

Varun Tej, who suffered a severe setback with his last outings Loafer and Mister, is all thrilled over the overwhelming response. The young hero from the mega family took to his Twitter handle to thank the viewers. He wrote‏: "Thanks to each and everyone for the amazing response for #Fidaa Overwhelmed!!!"

Sai Pallavi, who hogged the limelight with Malayalam film Premam, is foraying into Tollywood with Fidaa. Her role is the centre of the attraction of the movie and she is able to win the hearts of Telugu audience with her performance. The actress‏ tweeted: "Mee adhari premaki Runapadi poyanu❤️ Nannu Bhanumathi ga accept chesinadhuku chaala chaala thanks ❤️ I feel so blessed "

Dil Raju has already scored a hattrick success with Sathamanam Bhavati, Duvvada Jagannatham and Nenu Local in 2017 and Fidaa is now turning out to be the next big money spinner for this talented producer. The boss of Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC) tweeted: "We cannot put out happiness in to words. Many many thanks for this overwhelming feedback. #BlockbusterFidaa #Fidaa"