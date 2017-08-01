Sekhar Kammula's Fidaa starring Varun Tej and Sai Pallavi, continued to make good collections at the US box office in the second weekend. In 10 days, the film has beaten the records of Ninnu Kori and DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham.

Fidaa opened to superb response in North America and went from strength to strength over the weekend.The film surpassed $1 million mark at the US box office on Monday and the collection saw a 100 percent jump on Tuesday. The film did decent business on Wednesday and Thursday.

Fidaa collected $1,280,083 at the US box office in the first week. The day-wise breakup of its opening week collection is $363,325 on Friday (including Thursday premieres), $351,733 on Saturday, $226,119 on Sunday, $59,384 on Monday, $173,130 on Tuesday, $52,514 on Wednesday and $39,834 on Thursday.

Gopichand's Goutham Nanda and Nayantara's Vasuki posed a threat for Fidaa in its second week. But trade analyst predicted Fidaa would continue its dream run and inch closer to $2 million mark at the US box office. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#Fidaa Collects $39,834 on Thursday in USA. Total gross: $1,280,083. Huge numbers expected in 2nd weekend. Possibility of $2M in full run"

As predicted, the Varun Teja and Sai Pallavi starrer remained strong on its second Friday and showed fantastic growth on its second Saturday and Sunday. Fidaa collected approximately $345,620 at the US box office in the second weekend and its 10-day total collection has reached $1,625,703. Its day-wise breakup is $86,083 on Friday, $155,484 on Saturday and $104,053 on Sunday.

In just 9 days, Fidaa has become the fourth highest grossing Telugu film of 2017 at the US box office, beating Ninnu Kori and Duvvada Jagannadham. Idlebrain Jeevi‏ tweeted: "#Fidaa collects $155,484 on 2nd Saturday to cross $1.5M ($1,521,650). It's 4th biggest Telugu USA grosser this year! (BB2, KN150 & GPSK)"