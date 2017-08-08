India begin FIBA Asia Cup 2017, formerly known as FIBA Asia Championship, campaign in Beirut, Lebanon on Wednesday.

The South Asian champions are placed in Group A of the 16-team tournament along with Iran, Jordan and Syria. India open their tournament against three-time Asian champions Iran at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex on tomorrow.

For the first time, after 28 editions, Oceania sides Australia and New Zealand will take part in the continental tournament, making it more competitive than ever.

India finished eighth in the last edition of the premier Asian basketball tournament in Changsha, China. However, having headed to Beirut with one of the strongest teams in the recent past, Amjyot Singh Gill's side is expected to make a mark in the upcoming edition.

The power forward will be in focus along with seasoned campaigner Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, who has returned in time for the event after recovering from an injury he sustained at the BRICS Games in June.

India will also be boosted by the return of Satnam Singh, who became the first Indian to be drafted in the NBA (currently playing with Texas Legends in the NBA G-League).

The combination of Amritpal Singh, Bhrguvanshi and Amjyot, dubbed as the "Big Three", will be crucial to India's chances at the tournament.

Tournament format

The 16-teams are divided into four groups. Top three teams from each group will make it to the second round, in which the teams will be divided into two groups.

The top-four teams from each group in the second-round will progress to the quarter-final stage of the continental tournament.

India, who, are ranked second-last at 53 in the group face a stiff opening test against Iran. Amjyot-led side will be eager to make the most of their clashes against Jordan and Syria, the lowest-ranked side, to progress to the second round.

India matches schedule [Group A]

Match Date Time vs Iran Wednesday, August 9 4pm local, 6:30pm IST vs Jordan Friday, August 11 6:30pm local, 9pm IST vs Syria Sunday, August 13 9pm local, 11:30pm IST

How to watch matches live Worldwide live streaming: LiveBasketball.TV Australia and New Zealand: TV: Fox Sports. Live streaming: Foxtel Go Live scores can be followed on the tournament's official website.

How India have fared so far

The Asian minnows finished an impressive eighth in the last edition of the tournament after losing to eventual champions China. Amjyot and Bhriguvanshi were the stars for India as they made their way past the group stages.

India put on another impressive show at the FIBA Asia Challenge last year, in which they finished seventh.

Notably, India stunned China during the group stages, but lost to both Jordan and Iran, whom they will be facing in the upcoming tournament.

India warmed-up to the continental tournament at the William Jones Cup in Taipei earlier this year. Philip John Weber's side though remained without any wins and finished last.

India squad Amjyot Singh - Forward Satnam Singh - Center Vishesh Bhriguvanshi - Guard Talwinderjit Singh - Point Guard Aravind Annadurai - Power Forward Anil Kumar - Guard Rajvir Singh - Guard Amritpal Singh - Center Rikin Pethani - Center Baladhaneshwar Poiyamozhi - Point Guard Prasanna Sivakumar - Guard Muin Hafeez - Forward

Full Schedule of other groups

Group B

Match Date Time China vs Philippines Wednesday, August 9 1:30pm local, 4pm IST Iraq vs Qatar Wednesday, August 9 6:30pm local, 9pm IST Qatar vs China Friday, August 11 1:30pm local, 4pm IST Philippines vs Iraq Friday, August 11 4pm local, 6:30pm IST Iraq vs China Sunday, August 13 1:30pm local, 4pm IST Philippines vs Qatar Sunday, August 13 4pm local, 6:30pm IS



Group C

Match Date Time Kazakhstan vs New Zealand Tuesday, August 8 1:30pm local, 4pm IST Lebanon vs South Korea Tuesday, August 8 9pm local, 11:30pm IST South Korea vs Kazakhstan Thursday, August 10 6:30pm local, 9pm IST New Zealand vs Lebanon Thursday, August 10 9pm local, 11:30pm IST South Korea vs New Zealand Saturday, August 12 6:30pm local, 9pm IST Kazakhstan vs Lebanon Saturday, August 12 9pm local, 11:30pm IST

Group D