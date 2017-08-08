India begin FIBA Asia Cup 2017, formerly known as FIBA Asia Championship, campaign in Beirut, Lebanon on Wednesday.
The South Asian champions are placed in Group A of the 16-team tournament along with Iran, Jordan and Syria. India open their tournament against three-time Asian champions Iran at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex on tomorrow.
For the first time, after 28 editions, Oceania sides Australia and New Zealand will take part in the continental tournament, making it more competitive than ever.
India finished eighth in the last edition of the premier Asian basketball tournament in Changsha, China. However, having headed to Beirut with one of the strongest teams in the recent past, Amjyot Singh Gill's side is expected to make a mark in the upcoming edition.
The power forward will be in focus along with seasoned campaigner Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, who has returned in time for the event after recovering from an injury he sustained at the BRICS Games in June.
India will also be boosted by the return of Satnam Singh, who became the first Indian to be drafted in the NBA (currently playing with Texas Legends in the NBA G-League).
The combination of Amritpal Singh, Bhrguvanshi and Amjyot, dubbed as the "Big Three", will be crucial to India's chances at the tournament.
Tournament format
The 16-teams are divided into four groups. Top three teams from each group will make it to the second round, in which the teams will be divided into two groups.
The top-four teams from each group in the second-round will progress to the quarter-final stage of the continental tournament.
India, who, are ranked second-last at 53 in the group face a stiff opening test against Iran. Amjyot-led side will be eager to make the most of their clashes against Jordan and Syria, the lowest-ranked side, to progress to the second round.
India matches schedule [Group A]
|Match
|Date
|Time
|vs Iran
|Wednesday, August 9
|4pm local, 6:30pm IST
|vs Jordan
|Friday, August 11
|6:30pm local, 9pm IST
|vs Syria
|Sunday, August 13
|9pm local, 11:30pm IST
How to watch matches live
Worldwide live streaming: LiveBasketball.TV
Australia and New Zealand: TV: Fox Sports. Live streaming: Foxtel Go
Live scores can be followed on the tournament's official website.
How India have fared so far
The Asian minnows finished an impressive eighth in the last edition of the tournament after losing to eventual champions China. Amjyot and Bhriguvanshi were the stars for India as they made their way past the group stages.
India put on another impressive show at the FIBA Asia Challenge last year, in which they finished seventh.
Notably, India stunned China during the group stages, but lost to both Jordan and Iran, whom they will be facing in the upcoming tournament.
India warmed-up to the continental tournament at the William Jones Cup in Taipei earlier this year. Philip John Weber's side though remained without any wins and finished last.
India squad
Amjyot Singh - Forward
Satnam Singh - Center
Vishesh Bhriguvanshi - Guard
Talwinderjit Singh - Point Guard
Aravind Annadurai - Power Forward
Anil Kumar - Guard
Rajvir Singh - Guard
Amritpal Singh - Center
Rikin Pethani - Center
Baladhaneshwar Poiyamozhi - Point Guard
Prasanna Sivakumar - Guard
Muin Hafeez - Forward
Full Schedule of other groups
Group B
|Match
|Date
|Time
|China vs Philippines
|Wednesday, August 9
|1:30pm local, 4pm IST
|Iraq vs Qatar
|Wednesday, August 9
|6:30pm local, 9pm IST
|Qatar vs China
|Friday, August 11
|1:30pm local, 4pm IST
|Philippines vs Iraq
|Friday, August 11
|4pm local, 6:30pm IST
|Iraq vs China
|Sunday, August 13
|1:30pm local, 4pm IST
|Philippines vs Qatar
|Sunday, August 13
|4pm local, 6:30pm IS
Group C
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Kazakhstan vs New Zealand
|Tuesday, August 8
|1:30pm local, 4pm IST
|Lebanon vs South Korea
|Tuesday, August 8
|9pm local, 11:30pm IST
|South Korea vs Kazakhstan
|Thursday, August 10
|6:30pm local, 9pm IST
|New Zealand vs Lebanon
|Thursday, August 10
|9pm local, 11:30pm IST
|South Korea vs New Zealand
|Saturday, August 12
|6:30pm local, 9pm IST
|Kazakhstan vs Lebanon
|Saturday, August 12
|9pm local, 11:30pm IST
Group D
|Match
|Date
|Time
|Japan vs Australia
|Tuesday, August 8
|4pm local, 6:30pm IST
|Hong Kong vs Chinese Taipei
|Tuesday, August 8
|6:30pm local, 9pm IST
|Chinese Taipei vs Japan
|Thursday, August 10
|1:30pm local, 4pm IST
|Australia vs Hong kong
|Thursday, August 10
|4pm local, 6:30pm IST
|Japan vs Hong Kong
|Saturday, August 12
|1:30pm local, 4pm IST
|Australia vs Chinese Taipei
|Saturday, August 12
|4pm local, 6:30pm IST