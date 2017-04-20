Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India has introduced its new hatchback Punto Evo Pure in the country. The new Punto Evo Pure has been priced at Rs 4.92 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Fiat Punto EVO Pure—what is it?

The Punto Evo Pure replaces Punto Pure in the Fiat's portfolio and is now the entry-level variant of the Punto Evo hatchback. Punto EVO Pure is also the base model of the entire range of Fiat in India. It will be the most affordable car in the Italian maker Fiat's line-up for the Indian market.

Fiat Punto EVO Pure Vs Punto Pure

Under the hood, the Punto EVO Pure will pack 1.2-litre FIRE petrol engine, which is tuned to churn out 68hp of power at 6000rpm, and peak torque of 96Nm at 2500rpm. This engine will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The Punto EVO Pure will be available in six colours – red, white, black, grey, bronze and dark grey.

Coming to the Punto Pure, the hatchback was available in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the diesel version packed 1248cc engine that brings in a maximum power of 76hp at 4000rpm and a maximum torque of 197Nm at 1750 rpm, the petrol model was powered by 1.2 litre mill tuned to dish out 68hp at 6000rpm and the maximum torque of 96Nm at 2500 rpm.

Punto Evo Pure is priced higher than the Punto Pure. The Punto Evo Pure is priced at Rs 4.92 lakh, which is Rs 26,000 more than the Punto Pure (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).