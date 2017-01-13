Italian car-maker Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) did not manufacture even a single unit from its Ranjangaon facility near Pune, Maharashtra, in December 2016, according to a report by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Fiat produces variants of Punto hatchback and Linea sedan from the Ranjangaon unit. But since none of these models are not big sellers in their respective segments, the dealers were overstocked and that probably stopped the company from producing any car in the closing month of last year.

Fiat authorities hoped for a surge in sales during the festive season last year and manufactured 1,276 vehicles in total between October and November. Of these, only 911 units were sold. In fact, the year 2016 has not been a good year for Fiat as it could sell 4,705 units between April and December, registering a decline of 26 per cent.

Fiat India also slashed prices of the Linea and Punto Evo in early January. While the Linea's price range has come down from Rs 7.82 lakh-Rs 10.76 lakh to Rs 7.25 lakh-Rs 10 lakh, that of the Punto has decreased to Rs 5.45 lakh-Rs 7.55 lakh from Rs 5.85 lakh-Rs 7.92 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, New Delhi).

Despite the slide in 2016, FCA is, however, planning to bolster its presence in the country. The Ranjagon plant will soon start manufacturing the Jeep Compass SUV. It is expected to hit the market by mid 2017 with a price tag hovering around Rs 25 lakh. This car is expected to give a major boost to FCA.

"2017 is a significant year for FCA as we enter a new phase of growth with both our brands – Fiat and Jeep. We want to make this the year of our transformation towards engaging with existing customers and winning new ones," Kevin Flynn, president and managing director, FCA India, said recently.