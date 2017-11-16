Last month, Italian carmaker Fiat announced a sedan for South American markets which would be called Cronos. Now the company has released a teaser video that sheds some light on the Linea replacement sedan.

The video shows the new sedan's side profile and also some shots of the headlamp. Since the Cronos is based on the Argo hatchback, it looks like the design up to B-pillar is more or less the same. However, the front bumper and grille will feature minor tweaks to keep the sedan different from hatchback sibling.

The video suggests Cronos will feature a longer and differently designed rear door and roof. The tail lamps look similar to the Argo and it has a contemporary design.

There are no images at present that reveal the interior of the Cronos. Having said that, a chunky three-spoke flat-bottom steering, layered dashboard, a 7-inch touchscreen multimedia infotainment screen, 3.5-inch driver-information-display in the instrument cluster, automatic air-conditioning and ambient lighting from Argo hatchback is also expected to find its place in the Cronos.

The Cronos sedan is expected to be offered in three engine options. At the bottom of the range will be a 1.0-litre Firefly 3-cylinder engine producing 77hp and 107Nm followed by a 109hp 1.3-litre 4-cylinder motor developing 112hp and 139Nm.

Another option will be the 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder, 'E.torQ Evo VIS' motor developing 140hp and 189Nm. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual transmission, a 5-speed AMT and a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Cronos will go up against the likes of the Honda City and upcoming Volkswagen Virtus. The Argo and sedan sibling Cronos are restricted to South American market. Hence, India launch is unlikely. However, reports say Fiat is planning to launch the successor of Punto hatchback christened as Primo and it is Indian-bound.