Following a number of teasers, Fiat has finally unveiled the Cronos sedan made for South American markets. The new sedan is based on the Argo hatchback which Fiat launched earlier this year and it will replace the ageing Linea sedan.

Since it's based on the Argo hatchback, the Cronos design till C-Pillar is not entirely new. However, Fiat has incorporated differently styled front grille with smaller mesh inlay. The surroundings of the grille are thick than the one on Argo. The front bumper has also been tweaked with large air dam and that lends a wider stance to the sedan. In addition, the smaller fog lamps have been high-set in the extreme corners of the front bumper. The Argo and Cronos share the headlamp and bonnet up front.

The sedan gets differently designed alloy wheels with slimmer spokes. One can also spot chrome beading at the bottom of side doors and handlebars also get the same treatment. The doors for the rear section are larger than the hatchback.

At the rear, slim and sleek tail lamps steal the show. The wraparound units have been neatly integrated and it gets LED inserts as well. The design of trunk-end is sporty and it looks like there is an integrated spoiler. The rear bumper also gets a black plastic insert.

Pictures of the interior are under the wraps now. Fiat will offer the Cronos with 109hp 1.3-litre petrol and a 139hp 1.8-litre flex-fuel engine in the South American market. The former will be mated to a five-speed manual and the latter also will get the option of a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Cronos will go up against the likes of Honda City, the Hyundai Verna and the soon-to-be-launched Polo-based Volkswagen Virtus in the South American markets.

Will it be launched in India?

It looks like the Argo and sedan sibling Cronos are restricted to South American market. Hence, India launch is unlikely. However, reports say Fiat is planning to launch the successor of Punto hatchback christened as Primo. The hatchback will feature Fiat Argo and Tipo inspired design. This model is India bound. The sedan sibling of Primo expected next year will be the model replacing Linea in India.