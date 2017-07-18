Italian automaker Fiat has resumed the production of its hot hatchback, Abarth Punto in India after it was suspended to accommodate and upgrade the production line for the upcoming Jeep Compass SUV.

TeamBHP reports that the first lot of the new 2017 model of the Fiat Abarth Punto has been produced and dispatched to the dealers of the company. The Fiat Abarth Punto is said to be available at the showrooms for purchase. The two colours of Fiat Abarth Punto-- Pearl White and Hip Hop Black are in production as well.

It was in April 2016 news filtered out that Fiat was suspending the production of two of its models, Abarth Punto and the Avventura at the Ranjangaon factory on the web. The company then said it had enough inventories of both the models to keep the sales in the country going.

FCA has invested a whopping $280 million at its Ranjangaon plant to support the local production of Jeep. The Compass, the first made in India offering of the brand will be launched in the country on July 31. The Ranjangaon plant will be producing right-hand-drive Compass units destined not only for the Indian market but other RHD markets such as Japan, South Africa, Australia and the UK.

Fiat Abarth Punto is powered by 1.4-litre T-JET turbocharged petrol engine that develops 145bhp and 212Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The hatchback can sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 8.8 seconds and comes with an impressive fuel efficiency of 16.3kmpl. The Abarth Punto has been priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Source: TeamBHP