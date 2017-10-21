The automakers in the country continue to offer discounts and freebies on their models woo the customers even after the festive season concludes. Kawasaki India is the latest to join the race to offer bargains.

A report of Bikewale says that the dealerships of Kawasaki in Mumbai and Bengaluru are offering discounts on its popular offering — Ninja 300. While the Kawasaki Ninja 300 is said to be getting festive offers of up to Rs 38,000 in Mumbai, the motorcycle is offered with discounts of up to Rs 25,000 along with a free riding jacket worth Rs 15,000 in Bengaluru.

Kawasaki upgraded Ninja 300 to BS-IV in April this year. The motorcycle continues to draw power from liquid-cooled, four-stroke parallel twin engine that develops 38.4bhp at 11,000rpm and 27Nm of torque at 10,000 mated to a 6-speed transmission. Kawasaki employed Ninja 300 with 37mm hydraulic telescopic fork at front and 5-way adjustable preload mono suspension at the rear. The brakes for front wheel come from 290mm petal-type single disc with 2-piston hydraulic calliper at front and 220mm disc at rear.

The motorcycle measures 2,015mm in length, 715mm width and 1110mm in height with 1405mm wheelbase. The motorcycle comes with a ground clearance of 140mm and weights 172kg.

Pitted against Benelli 302R and Yamaha R3, the Ninja 300 has been priced at Rs 4.3 lakh (ex-showroom).

As part of Diwali offers, two-wheeler makers like Suzuki, Mahindra, Bajaj, Hero and Honda are also offering benefits and discounts on their models to woo the customers.