Equating Ferrari with a four-door sedan or an SUV is considered blasphemy. The Maranello-based sports car specialist has always vehemently denied rumours of SUVs and sedans from its house.

Blame it on the growing interest for SUV and crossover, Ferrari may finally rill out an SUV. Yes, you read it right. It looks like the company has already decided on the crossover, a move that could potentially leave a lot of their fans puzzled.

The model in question has been codenamed F16X and will be built alongside the next-gen GTC4 shooting brake range, carmagazine.co.uk reported. The F16X will squarely fall as replacement for GTC4 (successor of Ferrari FF) in 2020.

Being the successor to GTC4, the F16X will definitely stick with an aluminium architecture and all-wheel drive system developed for the FF. The model will be significantly taller than the GTC4 and will feature suicide back doors.

The F16X crossover is expected to replace the V12 mill in the GTC4 Lusso with V8 petrol or a hybrid powertrain. In that case, the Ferrari soft-roader will be the brand's first petrol-electric car since the LaFerrari.

Ferrari has not spilled any beans on the project yet. A Ferrari SUV will be late for the party of premium SUVs. Maserati and Bentley have already launched Levante and Bentayga already. Rolls-Royce's Project Cullinan and Aston Martin DBX are set to enter market in 2019. Will the late entry turn out to be boon or bane for Ferrari SUV?

