Italian sports car maker Ferrari is apparently getting ready to add a new supercar to its India portfolio. The sporty four-seater supercar, GTC4Lusso, would be the new addition.

A report of CarandBike claims that Ferrari GTC4Lusso is set for its launch in the country on August 2 and is expected to be in the Rs 4.5 crore to Rs 5 crore price bracket. Ferrari GTC4Lusso gets a naturally-aspirated 6.2-litre V12 engine, which is tuned to deliver 680bhp of power and 697Nm of torque. The car does 0-100

The car does 0-100 kmph acceleration in 3.4 seconds flat and comes with a maximum speed of 335 kmph. It measures 4,922mm in length, 1,980mm in width and 1,383mm in height with a dry weight of 1,790kg.

The GTC4Lusso, the successor of FF, gets the fastback-like silhouette and features Ferrari's signature twin rear lights and a large single grille at the front. The GTC4Lusso boasts of dual cockpit architecture and houses the new Infotainment platform featuring a 10.25-inch HD screen with touch technology. The steering wheel of GTC4Lusso is more compact that houses smaller air bag and the integrated controls.

The GTC4Lusso's name refers to illustrious predecessors, such as 330 GTC or its 2+2 sister model, 330 GT, and 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, which represented a sublime combination of elegance and high performance. The number 4 alludes to the car's four comfortable seats. Lusso is an Italian word for Luxury.

"This is a car designed for clients wanting to experience the exhilaration of Ferrari driving anywhere, anytime, anyhow: short spins and long journeys, snowy mountain roads and city streets, alone or in the company of three lucky passengers. Clients that demand power but refuse to compromise on in-car comfort, sporty elegance and impeccable detailing," the company said.

The rear wheel drive version of Ferrari GTC4Lusso -- Ferrari GTC4Lusso T -- will come to India at a later date.

Ferrari GTC4Lusso Gallery

Source: CarandBike