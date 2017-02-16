Ferrari has unveiled 812 Superfast, the most powerful and fastest in the Italian sports car-maker's history. The two-door model is essentially a significantly upgraded version of F12 and the global debut of the vehicle will take place at the Geneva Motor Show in March.

The 812 Superfast also marks the 70th anniversary of Prancing Horse's first V12 engine. The new supercar is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that develops 789bhp at 8500rpm and 718Nm of torque at 7000rpm. This means the 812 Superfast is more powerful than the F12tdf, with maximum of 770bhp and 705Nm of torque. Ferrari claims 812 Superfast's dual-clutch transmission has specific gear ratios which, combines with shorter up and down-shifting times between gears.

The V12 mill helps 812 Superfast to crack 100kmph speed in 2.9 seconds before reaching the top speed of over 340kmph. The numbers are identical to the F12tdf, but remember, the 812 Superfast is 110kg heavier than the former.

The 812 Superfast boasts of Electric Power Steering for the first time in any Ferrari model, making its whopping power easier to handle and exploit. The supercar also comes with Virtual Short Wheelbase 2.0 system (PCV), which is what Ferrari call for its rear-wheel steering system. The system helps to improve the nimbleness of the handling and reduces response times even further.

On the design front, the 812 Superfast features full-LED headlights integrated into the design of the sculpted air intakes on the bonnet. It also comes with muscular wheel arches. At the rear, four round tail-lights finds space in typical Ferrari tradition. To make it more aerodynamic, Ferrari has added active flaps at the front of the underbody, and the rear flank.

The supercar will be offered in a special new colour, Rosso Settanta. The interior has been spruced up with more sporty and ergonomic seats, new steering wheel and instrument clusters, and the latest infotainment and air-conditioning units.