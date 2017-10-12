Tucker Carlson concluded feminism is insincere whilst discussing the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal with conservative political commentator Mark Steyn on his evening show. Steyn accused Harvey Weinstein and amp;#39;s company of falsely presenting themselves as a progressive feminist company. During their discussion on Tucker Carlson Tonight Steyn likened the company to the Democrats accusing Hillary Clinton of being a fraudulent feminist.
Feminism is insincere according to Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson concluded feminism is insincere whilst discussing the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal with conservative political commentator Mark Steyn on his evening show. Steyn accused Harvey Weinstein and amp;#39;s company of falsely presenting themselves as a progressive feminist company. During their discussion on Tucker Carlson Tonight Steyn likened the company to the Democrats accusing Hillary Clinton of being a fraudulent feminist.
- October 12, 2017 17:16 IST
-