Bollywood stars graced the red carpet at Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2018 on February 15 in Mumbai. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Disha Patani were the highlights of the gala-night.

Both the divas looked breathtaking in their outfits. While Aish was in a shimmery fading patterned gown by Nadim Olivera for Labourjoisie, Disha stunned us in a sheer brown dress with golden sequins.

Veteran actress Rekha too looked elegant as usual in a saree. However, there were a few celebs who disappointed with their dressing sense.

Evelyn Sharma dress in not-so-happening patterns, while Kiara Advani attempted to look like a Barbie doll. Zareen Khan, Adah Sharma, Shruthi Seth and Tara Sharma Saluja – these were the celebrities who should have chosen something better for the evening.

While the actresses graced the event with their beauty, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Kartik Aryan also spread their charm.

The stars were honored with Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards. Here is the list of winners:

Amitabh Bachchan – Style Legend Of All Time

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – Global Beauty Icon and Powerhouse Entertainer for Two Decades

Rekha – Legendary Style Diva

Arjun Kapoor – Man We Love

Disha Patani – Fresh Face of the Year

Take a look at the photos here: