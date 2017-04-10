In a shocking incident, a police team came under attack by the relatives of two felons in Mumbai's notorious Irani Basti, also known as the "village of chain snatchers", on Sunday. The mob, comprising of 25 people, mostly women, has attacked the personnel and also tried to set a police man ablaze.

The police were acting on a tip off that two chain-snatchers Samir Irani and Hasan Irani Sayyed, who were wanted in several cases, are hiding in Irani basti. DCP Sunil Bhardwaj of Ulhasnagar, along with 25 policemen, launched a combing operation to nab the culprits on Sunday morning.

According to the police, they caught the felons and were returning when the crowd blocked their way. Reportedly, a relative of one of the chain snatchers poured kerosene on Constable Daji Gaikwad and tried to set him on fire. The arrested duo fled the scene in the commotion ensued. The mob also pelted stones on the police leaving a sub inspector and a constable injured.

"On the basis of the complaint of the constable who was assaulted by the mob we have booked 25 accused and are probing the case," Times of India, quoted Ajit Jadhav, assistant police inspector of Khadakpada police station as saying.

Meanwhile, the family members of the culprits said Irani the police had framed him. They also claimed that to prevent the police from arresting Samir, a relative of him had poured kerosene on herself.

Reportedly, this was eighth such attack on police in ten years.