Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have already established themselves as modern-day greats, and their rivalry is second to none. They have won an incredible number of trophies, including 19 and 16 grand slam titles besides other competitions.

Their rivalry stands out in the modern era, where they have battled it out in some epic finals. Hence, a movie on their rivalry would be of interesting, and fans would love to see it on a reel.

The Swiss, who was present at the Zurich Film Festival a few days ago, attended the premiere of Borg McEnroe, which depicts the rivalry between the two yesteryears greats.

Federer might have been inspired by the premier, but doubts if a movie on his rivalry with Nadal will ever be made.

However, if their real life manages to find its way to reel, Federer outlined the Hollywood stars he would want to see play him in the movie.

"I doubt there ever will be a movie about Rafa and me. But if, I'd like Matt Damon, Leo Di Caprio or a James Bond-like guy to play me," Tennis World USA quoted Federer as saying.

Both the Hollywood stars – Di Caprio and Damon -- are legends in their own field, and things cannot get any better if one of them would play Federer.

Federer and Nadal have had an incredible season in 2017. Despite being written off by many, Federer won the Australian Open and Wimbledon while Nadal won the French Open and US Open. The duo, for the first-ever paired alongside one another, in the men's doubles contest in the Laver Cup, which they won as well.

If someone decides to make a movie on the Federer-Nadal rivalry, there is incredible content (twists and turns in their rivalry) available, which could become one of the must-watch movies on sports legends.