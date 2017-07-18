Roger Federer, fresh after winning the Wimbledon 2017 title, is honoured as one of the most fashionable athletes, in a top 50 list released by Sports Illustrated this week. The tennis legend comes in at No 4 in the list, which is topped by NBA team Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook.

Rated by Sports Illustrated editors, the 35-year-old Federer, known for his classy demeanour, has beaten the likes of F1 star and recent British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton, NFL legend Tom Brady, Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and even one of the most gorgeous looking tennis stars, Maria Sharapova.

"An 18-time Grand Slam champion, 35-year-old Federer keeps getting better with age," read the Sports Illustrated article.

"His timeless style extends to his looks on and off the court, but he really excels in classic pieces, such as blazers and slim suits. Lately, he's been taking risks with these staples, adding in different fabrics, textures and designs, including a Gucci tuxedo with an embroidered crystal king cobra at the 2017 Met Gala."

Federer turned absolute attention in his elegant black tuxedo at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner on Sunday at the Guildhall, London, hours after winning his eighth Wimbledon title.

