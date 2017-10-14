Are you fed up with all those good morning, good night greetings and fake forward messages from different WhatsApp groups, in which you are accidentally part of or may be trapped in as you cannot just press the exit button? Here's a woman from Mumbai who dared to say enough is enough.

Tired of the sexist jokes and unwarranted xenophobia, Mumbai-based Namaah has finally quit from her extended-family WhatsApp group and her epic explanation to all the other members will inspire each one of you to follow suit!

"In today's personal victory, I quit my extended-family WhatsApp group, I cannot fully express the relief I feel," she wrote while sharing the screenshot of her last message on the group that has gone viral on social media in no time.

"Sorry I am not very active on this group (or in Whatsapp in general). The truth is that there's an incredible amount of unverified news, casual sexism and unwarranted xenophobia that gets shared here that I'm frankly quite uncomfortable with [sic]," reads her WhatsApp message.

Netizens have been showering praises on the woman for her guts to react this way and many have been asking her permission to use the message as a template for themselves if they ever manage to leave any of the annoying Whatsapp group.

"Please provide the text version of this, so that one can copy and use it appropriately. Thanks :) [sic]," a twitterati commented.

Few others have been sharing similar messages they had sent to the unwanted groups they belonged to earlier.

I did this few days ago and life is so peaceful I tell you. ??❤️? pic.twitter.com/gGxT4HFTz6 — Sabita Chanda (@itsmesabita) October 11, 2017

For all those who were looking for the text message of Namaah's Whatsapp message, here it is:

"Sorry I am not very active on this group (or in Whatsapp in general). The truth is that there's an incredible amount of unverified news, casual sexism and unwarranted xenophobia that gets shared here that I'm frankly quite uncomfortable with. Everyone is entitled to their own boundaries on these matters, of course, but I really think there needs to be a line in the sand with respect to inappropriate content because the things we condone in the way of humour become the things we become desensitised to. As a person who feels strongly about sensitivity and social justice, I feel like I's be doing a disservice to my truest convictions as a human being should I not voice these concerns. I obviously do not aim to change anyone's mind about this, and since I'm the only one who seems to feel this way, please allow me to excuse myself from this group. I am of course, available for individual chat as always. I love you all very much and sincerely hope that this will be seen as for what it is and not as an overreaction or a rude or hostile move [sic]," she wrote before leaving the group."

Here's the viral tweet by Namaah:

In today's personal victory, I quit my extended-family WhatsApp group. I cannot fully express the relief I feel. pic.twitter.com/E02iXtbLvh — Namaah (@The_HappyNoodle) October 11, 2017

Check out other social media response here:

YAS. ?????Did the same to a lot of groups myself (for reasons these and others) and my whatsapp is a lot less stressful now. — Mahwash Ajaz (@mahwashajaz_) October 12, 2017

Awesome sauce! Also Nice template for all the groups I've been trying to exit gracefully.

Superb yaar, I quit a couple of family whatsapp groups myself for similar reasons but without an explanation. So kudos for talking!

Well done! Never wrote such a well thought out note, but have stepped out of most groups where only nonsense is shared.

