There are scores of devices, including flagships, lined up for release next year but one that will catch the attention of the consumers in emerging countries like India is Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. Expectations on the upcoming handset are sky-high after the stupendous success of its predecessor Redmi Note 4.

The Chinese smartphone maker is keeping mum on Redmi Note 5 but several reports have claimed that it could be released early next year. Interestingly, a new Xiomi handset with 18:9 aspect ratio, which is believed to be the upcoming Redmi Note device, has appeared by the Chinese telecom equipment certification authority, TENAA, hinting that its launch is not far off.

So, what do you expect from Xiaomi Redmi Note 5? Well it is obvious that it will come with several feature upgrades over its predecessor, but that's not all – reports have claimed that there are at least a couple of specifications that could leave many disappointed.

It is reported that Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery but it may disappoint fans as Redmi Note 4 has a 4,100mAh battery. Degrading instead of upgrading the battery is something that most gadget lovers won't see coming.

Another feature of the Redmi Note 5 that may not impress Xiaomi fans is its RAM and storage. The upcoming device is expected to come packed with a 3GB/4GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage which is the same as its predecessor.

However, it is obvious that the upcoming device will be superior to the Redmi Note 4 in terms of specifications. It is expected to sport a 5.5-inch full HD display with 401 ppi (pixel density) and an 18:9, which means it should be powered by Qualcomm's just announced Snapdragon 636, as only this processor supports this display.

The device is also expected to feature an Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system, a 3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage, a dual 16MP main camera, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 4,000mAh battery. Reports have claimed that it would come in three variants -- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at 1,200 Yuan ($175 / €155), 4GB RAM + 32GB storage at 1,400 Yuan ($205 / €180), and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage at 1,500 Yuan ($220 / €195).