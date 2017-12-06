Mobile phones have a short life span with most consumers opting for an upgrade especially when the successor of the phone they use is released. 2017 saw several feature-rich smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5 Plus, Huawei Honor 6X, Xiaomi Mi A1 and others being released in India but it will appear as though they are one year old when 2018 sets in a few weeks from now.

However, it's just a psychological matter though there are chances of people getting confused whether to buy handsets released in 2017 or wait for new devices coming in 2018. There are dozens of feature-rich smartphones that are worth your money and currently available for purchase, and here are a few of them:

Also read: 10 best under Rs 15,000 smartphones released in India in 2017

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: It is said to be the best selling smartphone in India in the first half of 2017. Aggressively priced at Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage, and Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB storage, the device sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density).

Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, an Android 7.0 Nougat OS, a 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.

Honor 8 Lite: It is one of the best mid-range smartphones released this year. Priced at Rs 14,850, the device has a 5.2-Inch Full HD screen with 1,920x1,080 pixels (423 ppi pixel density), a Kirin 655 Octa-Core processor, and an EMUI 5.0 OS based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

It also features a 4GB RAM, a 64GB external memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a 12MP main camera with 1.25μm pixels, and PDAF fast focus with a speed of just 0.3 seconds, an 8MP front-camera with F2.0 aperture , 77° wide angle lens and all-new selfie modes, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G5s Plus: Expectations on the handset was high following the successor of its predecessors Moto G4 and Moto G5, and it didn't fail to impress Motorola fans. Priced at Rs 15,999, the device features a 5.5-inch full HD LCD touchscreen display with 1,920x1,080 pixel (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, and a 3,000mAh battery with TurboPower charging.

In terms of camera, it mounts a 13MP camera + Depth editor, ƒ/2.0 aperture, color balancing dual LED flash, 8X digital zoom for photos, and an 8MP front-snapper with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

Lenovo K8 Note: It is an impressive handset with a 5.5-inch full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density). Priced at Rs 12,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and Rs 13,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (both models expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), the device has a MediaTek Helio X23 processor, and an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

The handset also boasts of a dual 13MP + 5MP main camera with dual-LED flash, a 13MP front-snapper with party flash and f/2.0 aperture, and a 4,000mAh with 15W Turbo charger.

Xiaomi Mi A1: It is Xiaomi's first smartphone powered by Google and comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999. It runs stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system and sports a 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density).

Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card, a dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 3,080mAh battery.

Huawei Honor 6X: It is one of the best smartphones released this year. It comes in two variants -- 3GB RAM+32GB storage priced at Rs 11, 999, and 4GB RAM+64GB storage priced at Rs 13,999 (memory of both models expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

The device features a 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 655 chipset, an Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), a 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 3,340mAh battery.