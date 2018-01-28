Xiaomi, which dethroned long-reigning Samsung to become India's biggest smartphone brand (as per Canalys report) in the fourth quarter of 2017, has expanded the availability of the feature-rich Redmi 5A in the country.

The company is offering the Redmi 5A on popular retail chain Big Bazaar and as part of the Republic Day sale week, the base model (2GB RAM+ 16GB storage) is being offered at less than Rs 4,000 via Future Pay wallet, Rs 1,999 less than the current selling price of MRP Rs 5,999 on Flipkart and Mi.com.

Furthermore, consumers with Axis Bank card are entitled to get additional 10% discount on Redmi 5A. It is a limited offer and the validity is slated to end at 11:59 pm January 28 or until stocks last. Also, the availability depends on the region of sale (check here).

Considering the spec-sheet and the dirt cheap price tag, the Redmi 5A is a steal. Having already surpassed Samsung, as the numero uno brand in India, the Xiaomi budget phone will certainly help the company widen the gap in the current quarter (January-March, 2018).

The Redmi 5A flaunts sturdy shell on the back with the metallic matte finish and on the front, it sports a 5.0-inch HD LCD screen.

Under-the-hood, the Redmi 5A comes packed with a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core, Android v7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9, 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage with up to 128GB storage via dedicated microSD in addition to two separate SIM slots, which was sorely missed in the predecessor Redmi 4 series.

It also comes with a 3,000mAh battery, which is capable of running the phone for 8 days under standby mode, the company claims.

As far as the camera is concerned, it houses a 13MP shooter with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash support and on the front, the Redmi 5A features a 5MP snapper with f/2.0 aperture, Pro & Smart Beautify applications.

It has to be noted that Xiaomi is still continuing the Redmi 5A promotional offer in India. It is offering Rs 1000 discount to first five million consumers buying the base Redmi 5A (2GB RAM+16GB storage) model, thereby effectively selling it for just Rs 4,999. This is a great bargain for a smartphone with such specifications.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5A: