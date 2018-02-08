Earlier in the month, Huawei's subsidiary Honor had launched the production of Honor 7X in India and now, the company has another surprise announcement for fans.

Since the debut in December, the feature-rich Honor 7X has been available only on e-commerce sites, but many hesitated to buy as they wanted to have a first-hand experience of holding the device and check out the features before making the purchase.

Now, they can have the opportunity to do so as the company will making Honor 7X available in local retail chains on February 9. This is a bit strange as Honor is an e-brand for Huawei, which was meant to sell only on e-commerce sites. Many believe that the intense competition in Indian smartphone market among Chinese peers such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi might be the reason for the reversal of sales strategy.

For those unaware, Xiaomi had also started as an online-only smartphone company in 2013, but forayed into retail space with Mi Homes and Mi Preferred Partnership program in May 2017 and this apparently made the company's become the number smartphone brand in India.

Now, Huawei's Honor is all set to change the status quo with Honor 7X, which in our opinion is the best mid-range phone on the market right now. Even the recently launched Honor 9 Lite and the flagship Honor View 10 have potential to put the company on a high pedestal in the Indian market, provided they too are made available in brick-and-mortar stores.

As of now, only one Honor 7X variant (4GB RAM+64 storage) will be available in offline stores in India from February 9 for Rs 15,999. It comes in black and blue color options. Depending on the success, the company might sell other storage options and models as well.

"Honor 7X has set a benchmark when it comes to rich smartphone experience, photography delight at a very pocket-friendly price point. We are excited to announce that consumers will now be able to get their hands on our superstar smartphone across and have the pleasure of owning one of the best dual camera budget smartphones. Honor 7X will be available at Honor authorized stores and resellers across India starting 9th February, " P Sanjeev, vice president, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in a statement.

It flaunts metal-clad body with a bigger and gorgeous design language, having a 5.93-inch FullView display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which offers a rich cinematic viewing experience.

Under the hood, it comes packed with the proprietary HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage and a 3,450mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

The Honor 7X also boasts a 16MP+2MP dual snapper with portrait mode capability, which allows users to create the Bokeh effect with blurred background, and a decent 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Huawei Honor products.

Key specifications of Honor 7X: