HMD Global announced two feature phones -- Nokia 105 and Nokia 130 – last month after releasing Nokia 3310, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8. Now, the Finnish company has made the Nokia 130 available for purchase in India at Rs 1,599. The device is available in three colours -- red, gray, and black – and can be bought in retail stores across the country.

Made with polycarbonate shell keeps its colour even when scratched, the Nokia 130 has a round back and measures 111.5x48.4x14.2mm in dimension. It sports a 1.8-inch QQVGA display, runs S30+ OS, houses a 1,020mAh removable battery, comes packed with a 4MB RAM and 8MB storage with expandable memory option up to 32GB via microSD card slot, and mounts a built-in VGA rear camera.

The Nokia 130 comes in both single and dual-SIM models and supports Micro USB (USB 2.0), 3.5mm AHJ and BT v3.0, mini-SIM, and bluetooth. It also has Snake Xenzia game and five try-and-buy games from Gameloft namely Ninja Up, Danger Dash, Nitro Racing, Air Strike, and Sky Gift.

The feature phone features an LED torchlight, which can be accessed by pressing the up key twice, an FM radio, and an MP3 player.

Should you buy the Nokia 130? Well, it is seems like its worth the money (Rs 1,599) as far as specifications and features are concerned. As expected of a Nokia feature phone, it has a powerful battery that can power up to 44 hours of FM radio music playback with a headset or up to a month on standby from a single charge.