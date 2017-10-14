If the word around the web is anything to go by, TVS could be readying a new scooter with many surprises for motoring enthusiasts in India. What has led to whispers in auto corridors is a mysterious prototype of a scooter, which was spotted near the city of Bengaluru a few days ago.

Although in the first instance, the spotted scooter was thought to be the upcoming 125cc version of the Jupiter and some even identifying it as the new-generation Honda Dio, the discussions have since shifted suggesting that the spotted two- wheeler could be TVS Graphite scooter. TVS showcased Graphite at Auto Expo 2014 as a concept model. The company appears to be toying with plans to bring it to the production lines, as competition in the scooter segment intensifies.

The TVS Graphite is expected to be a performance scooter with highly loaded features including AMT (automated manual transmission) gearbox fitted with paddle shifters. Both these features, if included in the scooter, would be a novelty even in this times carmakers in India are making valiant efforts to keep pace with the technology.

Not just that, for a scooter to accommodate such technologies, it will have to store higher power inputs than the other models. A recent report of BikeWale says that the scooter could have a top speed of 103 kmph.

It is likely to be powered by a 125cc engine and this new generation scooter from TVS is rumoured to get LED instrument console, navigation and call alert functions, inbuilt immobiliser and smart e-key. It could employ 30 mm telescopic front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock at the rear. Aside, it could also have an ABS on offer making it a trailblazer of sorts.

With all these features on-board, what would be the price of new TVS scooter?