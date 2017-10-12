Lore, an anthology series brings to life from Aaron Mahnke's famous, prize-winning podcast, uncovers the real-life events that spawned our darkest nightmares.

The haunting six-episode series, produced by an executive producer of The Walking Dead and an executive producer of The X-Files, reveals how our horror legends - such as vampires, werewolves and body snatchers - are rooted in truth.

If you are hungry for some eerily true stories, then watching Lore might turn this Friday the 13th to your lucky day. The show sets an utterly different experience for all the TV viewers and presents a very different execution.

Lore tells some of the scariest truths in history that will help you cherish those wonderfully creepy moments from the past.

Each episode of the Amazon series tells a scary story from the past while explaining the origin of the story and how it had been developed.

The first episode of Lore titled 'They Made a Tonic' revolves around the origin of vampires/ Dracula. In the 19th century, citizens of England were convinced that their 'undead' relatives were returning from the grave to feed on the living. It all started with the Mercy Brown Vampire incident where her father was being persuaded to dig up his dead daughter to find out whether she is actually dead. You have to watch the episode to know the ultimate truth.

In the second episode 'Echoes', we witness Dr. Walter Freeman (Colm Feore), who coined the "ice pick lobotomy" as a cure for mental illness. The episode will make you witness the entire terrifying procedure where Freeman performing his lobotomy procedure on patients in an attempt to fix mental illness.

The procedure had been performed around 4,000 times by Freeman for which he used to charge only $25 per patient. Some of the famous recipients include a daughter of the Kennedy family and Academy Award winnning actor Warren Baxter.

Other episodes dug into some other insanely spooky stories from the history — teen wolf, Talky Tina, killer Chucky in Child's Play.

As Amazon noted, "Throughout history, fear was best kept buried. But folklore opens the door, allowing stories to creep inside and haunt us."

Convincing enough! Then cheers to some more 'lore', please. It is indeed some yummy treat in the Halloween season.

The series will make its debut on Friday, October 13. You can watch the series here on Amazon Prime Video.