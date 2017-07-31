Fiat Chrysler Automobiles India upped the ante of compact SUV space with the launch of Compass on Monday priced from Rs 14.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The made in India compact SUV of the company has already generated a lot of interest.

FCA and Jeep India now want to make sure a smooth after sales and service especially after the arrival of its most crucial product, the Compass. And for that, the company has launched Mopar.

Mopar is an organisation within Fiat Chrysler Automobiles which focuses on parts, service and customer care. Mopar already manages after sales of FCA brands in over 150 markets. FCA India is planning 48 Mopar workshops in the country to cater to the customers of Jeep, Fiat and Abarth brands. Mopar will also service like RSA, extended warranty, maintenance packages, insurance etc.

What is Mopar?

The name is a portmanteau of the words 'Motor' and 'Parts'. The term was first used by Chrysler in the 1920s and was introduced as a brand from 1937. The brand was born when Chrysler bought Dodge brand and worked on the need for a dedicated parts manufacturer, supplier and distribution system.

The Mopar brand made its mark in the 1960s when Chrysler Corporation built race-ready Dodge and Plymouth 'package cars' equipped with special high-performance parts from Mopar. Mopar also offered an array of special parts for super stock drag racers and developed a racing parts division called Mopar Performance Parts. Dodge Dart and the Plymouth Barracuda became popular with a range of Mopar parts.