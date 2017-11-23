Arsenal are in quite some form at the moment entering into their Europa League fixture in Germany on Thursday November 23 against FC Koln. Then again, the Gunners have always experienced tough times against the German teams...especially against the one particular Bayern Munich.

Fortunately, Arsene Wenger doesn't have to go through that peril of facing the Bavarians again this time around!

Arsenal won 2-0 against Tottenham Hotspur in an exciting North London derby in the Premier League last weekend and look hungry for more. They have already qualified to the next round of the Europa League from Group H of the tournament and are yet to suffer a defeat.

Koln, meanwhile, are in the bottom of the group with three defeats from four games.

Except Theo Walcott, Wenger has a fully fit squad at his disposal for Thurday's match. The likes of Olivier Giroud, Danny Welbeck are very much in contention for a start, while we could also see quite a few academy starlets turning up for the match.

According to the BBC, 17-year-old wing-back Reiss Nelson, utility player Ainsley Maitland-Niles, forward Eddie Nketiah and midfielder Joe Willock could be set for an Arsenal appearance.

Possible starting 11

Arsenal: Ospina; Mertesacker, Holding, Debuchy, Nacho; Elneny, Willock, Wilshere, Welbeck, Ozil; Giroud.

KOLN vs ARSENAL

Date: November 23

Time: 11:30 pm IST, 6 pm GMT

Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

TV guide: Sony TEN 2/HD (India), BT Sport 2 (UK), Sky Sport 1 HD, Sky Sport 2/HD (Germany)

Live stream: Sony Liv (India), BT Sport Live (UK), TeleClub Sport Live (Germany)