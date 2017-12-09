There is something not going right for the Kerala football teams at the moment. While Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters are yet to achieve a win so far this season, I-League team Gokulam Kerala FC too are managing to get their three points from a match.

On Saturday, Gokulam FC suffered a 0-2 defeat against Manipur side Neroca FC in a home match of the I-League 2017-18 season.

Remains to be seen what Blasters can do as they prepare to take on FC Goa in a crunch away battle in the ISL.

Kerala Blasters, coached by former Manchester United tactician Rene Meulensteen, lies eighth in the ISL points table after drawing all of their three games so far. FC Goa, meanwhile, are fourth in the table after two wins and a loss.

"I am not really concerned (with the draws). But I am disappointed that we haven't won any of them.," mentioned Meulensteen in the pre-match presser.

"On the other hand, we have seen progress in the three games so I'm happy with that. This is an away game, so it is different. But more than anything we need to focus on progressing as individuals and as a team," he said.

Star player Dimitar Berbatov, for one, hasn't seemed to have found his mojo and Meulensteen is still not sure if the Bulgarian is best deployed as a centre-forward or an attacking midfielder.

Can Meulensteen somehow bring out his best tactic against the Sergio Lobera-coached FC Goa, who defeated Bengaluru FC earlier in their ISL campaign.

FC GOA vs KERALA BLASTERS

Date: December 9

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: JLN Stadium Fatorda

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming

India - Hotstar

Live score

Twitter