Bengaluru FC face their first tough test of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 season when they take FC Goa away from home on Thursday November 30. The two-time I-League champions are currently at the top of the points table after two-straight wins.

Both victories came at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

"We are going to be away from the comfort of our home and the kind of support we get from the stands which is why we need to focus more than always," mentioned BFC coach Albert Roca in the pre-match presser.

"We had a slip away from home last season [in the I-League] and we went into a downward spiral that threw us out of the running for the League title. It's a new start and we want to fix that," the Spaniard added.

The match will be a clash of two of the best Spanish minds in the ISL 2017-18 season. Both Roca and FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera were involved with FC Barcelona as coaches at some point of their career.

"He (Lobera) was in charge of Barcelona's youth sides at the same time I was with the senior team and while we haven't interacted much, we do know each other. Our styles and backgrounds are similar and it should be a good contest on Thursday," Roca mentioned.

Lobera's team won a thrilling match against Chennaiyin FC 3-2. Following that, FC Goa suffered a narrow 1-2 defeat against Mumbai City FC.

Team news

BFC injury list: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Joyner Lourenco, Dimas Delgado

Doubtful: John Johnson

FC Goa injury list: None

FC GOA vs BFC

Date: November 30

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: JLN Stadium Goa

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming

India - Hotstar