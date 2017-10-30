Following the launch of Gaur Nation, an exclusive and unique membership programme for fans, FC Goa has released ticket prices for home matches of Indian Super League (ISL) 2017.

All home matches will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, with the first home match against Bengaluru FC on 30th November 2017.

There is a significant decrease in the price of tickets for all stands for this season. Additionally, the club is offering further discounts on tickets if fans sign up for the membership programme. The price of tickets in the West Upper stand will be Rs 899 for members and Rs 999 for non-members as compared to Rs 1400 for the same stand, previous season.

The East Upper stand, which cost Rs 900 in the third season, has been brought down to Rs 674 for members and Rs 749 for non-members this year. An additional discount is being offered on the prices listed to members opting to purchase season tickets. All prices are inclusive of 28% GST.

The upper stands in the North and the South will cost fans Rs 449 and Rs 499 for members and non-members respectively while the lower North and South stands along with the East will cost Rs 249 only for members and non-members.

This is also a massive difference from the Rs 499 for the lower East stand from the third season.