The FC Goa first team squad returned to Goa on Tuesday, following a successful pre-season in Murcia, Spain. Having picked up three impressive victories on the trot in their last three outings, the Gaurs are in buoyant mood ahead of the start of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2017.

FC Goa will play three more pre-season friendlies in Goa before their curtain raiser against Chennaiyin FC on 19th November 2017.

The first of the three games will be played against Kolkata giants East Bengal on 3rd November 2017. The match will be played behind closed doors and won't be open for public viewing. Bengaluru FC also played two back to back pre-season friendlies with East Bengal in closed doors at the Kanteerava.

The Gaurs will also take on Mohun Bagan AC on 9th November 2017 in what promises to be an exciting encounter before ending their pre-season preparation against Gokulam FC on 12th November 2017.

All three matches will be played at the Bambolim Football stadium and will kick off at 6pm on their respective dates.

Manuel Lanzarote Bruno is the top scorer for the Gaurs so far with four impressive pre-season goals.

Strikers Ferran Corominas and Adrian Colunga got on to the scoresheet three times as well with Manuel Arana scoring once.

Goan midfielder Brandon Fernandes scored his first goal for the club in the last game against FC Cartagena B.