FC Goa's main team trained together for the first time under new coaches, Sergio Lobera and Derrick Pereira at the Chowgule College football field in Margao. The team will travel to Murcia, Spain for a run of pre-season games and training in a few days' time.

Hence, the first day of training served as a good way for the players, both Indian players as well as their international counterparts to gel with each other. The international players landed in Goa over the weekend and are gearing up for the season ahead.

Head Coach Lobera is happy with his team's first full practice together and noted that he was looking forward to the ISL.

"I am very happy with this team and with the attitude of the players and the effort they have put in today. We look forward to playing a style of football that will be enjoyable to watch and that is what the focus will be on during the training period. As a team, we look forward to winning," he explained.

Bruno Pinheiro has returned to the FC Goa squad following his stint with the club in the first season and mentioned how happy he was to have the opportunity to return to this team.

"I always wanted to come back to Goa and play for this club. I love this place and this team. However, it wasn't possible to do so earlier. But things worked out this time and I jumped at the chance to come back to Goa. I am familiar with a few of the boys, like Narayan, Mandar and Kattimani who have been here from the start. From what I have seen at training, I believe we have a good team to compete to win the ISL title," Pinheiro said.

Chinglensana Singh Konsham is one of two players from the north east region in this team and is happy to be a Gaur.

"There is a difference in the coaching style of Sergio in comparison to other coaches I have played with. He comes from a different school of thought and I am very excited to play this season under a manager like him. Additionally, he is young and has working knowledge of the modern game which will definitely benefit us, as a team," he quoted.