FC Goa beat Mohun Bagan 2-0 in their second pre-season game at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This comfortable win will give them plenty of confidence, heading into the Indian Super League (ISL), which starts next week.

The Gaurs got off to the perfect start in Goa as they found themselves a goal to the good before Mohun Bagan AC even managed to touch the ball. Edu Bedia controlled the ball in midfield and put in a sublime aerial through ball for Manuel Lanzarote, who got on to the end of it and lobbed the onrushing Shilton Paul for the lead.

The home side were in firm control of the game and continued to create a number of chances. The visitors were struggling to get a hold of the game as the Gaurs kept the pressure on the opposition defence.

In the 21st minute, Mandar Rao Dessai and Coro combined to double the Gaurs' lead. A good counter attacking move from the home side saw Edu feed the ball to Mandar on the left. The makeshift left back instinctively ran into the box and squared the ball for Coro, who tapped home.

Sony Norde was presented with a chance to pull a goal back for his side a couple of minutes later but his shot from just outside the box was straight at skipper Laxmikant Kattimani who had an easy save to make.

Goa came close to scoring their third before the break, but the score remained 2-0 despite the chances.

Like in the first half, Goa got off to a good start with Lanzarote sending Coro through with a good pass. The striker however, attempted to shoot from distance and skied his effort.

As the half progressed, Bagan began to apply pressure while Goa found it increasingly hard to keep possession for long periods like they did in the previous half.

Brandon was presented with an opportunity to shoot after Lanzarote set him up outside the box but the winger shot straight at the keeper. It was Mandar's turn to test the keeper shortly afterwards after he found himself with some space in the box but once again his shot was saved.

Norde looked lively in the second half and jinked past a few defenders in the box and shot at Kattimani's goal. The keeper however was up for the task and blocked the shot.

Later on, Sergio made a host of changes to test his bench strength as his team got back into a passing rhythm.

Bagan had the opportunity to sneak a goal back after a good cross found an unmarked striker in the box but his first time shot flew over the crossbar. The Gaurs continued to push forward in an attempt to score their third but were unable to do so before the referee called time on the contest.