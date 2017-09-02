FC Goa completed the signings of Spanish duo midfielder Edu Bedia and striker Adrian Colunga to complete their quota of foreigner signings ahead of ISL 2017. Both Edu and Adrian have signed on two-year-deals with the Goan club.

The Spanish midfielder, who rescinded his contract with Real Zaragoza in Spain, operates as as central midfielder but can also play higher up the pitch just behind the striker. A technically skilled player, Edu was a product of the Racing Santander before progressing to play for the first team of the Cantabrian club.

He then moved to Hercules via Salamanca before his most successful spell as part of the FC Barcelona's B Team, where he notched up seven goals in a single season.

This is Edu's second spell outside Spain, after having turned out for 1860 Munich previously.He is expected to form a key part of new FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera's plan and having played with Manuel Lanzarote last year, there will be an expectation from the two to hit the ground running.

The Indian football side also moved quickly to sign Adrian Colunga as their second striking option. With over 14 years of experience in the top divisions of Europe, Colunga is expected to give Coro tough competition for the starting striker spot at the club.

With nimble feet and a hard worker off the ball, the Asturian should suit Lobera's style of play and will be relied upon to share the bulk of the goal scoring burden along with Coro.

With the squad now complete, FC Goa is expected to fill the last few slots in the team with a few developmental teams.