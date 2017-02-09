Something has not gone right with Luis Enrique's tenure at Barcelona. As a result, replacements for Enrique are reportedly being shortlisted by the Catalan club's management.

Enrique, who was also a star player for the La Liga giants, joined as manager of the club in 2014 and guided Barcelona to two consecutive Spanish league and Copa del Rey titles.

What more does a football manager need to do, you might ask in awe! The problem here is that the former Barca attacking midfielder is managing a club of the stature of...Barcelona. Here, winning every trophy is important.

Enrique's failure to inspire Lionel Messi and co to clinch the UEFA Champions League last season may have come as a blow to his future at the club.

FC Barcelona may be heading towards defending their Copa del Rey title successfully this season, but their not-so-good form in La Liga, has put the managerunder immense pressure.

The club, therefore, are already planning for life after Enrique.

Barcelona are currently second in the La Liga table, behind El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, who have two more games in hand this season.

As for the UEFA Champions League 2016-17, there is still a chance for Enrique to save his job by clinching the trophy at the end of the season following some consistent performances.

Here are the contenders who Barcelona are tracking to appoint as their next manager

Frank de Boer

A former Barcelona player, who has found major success with Dutch giants Ajax, both as a player and a manager.

Age: 46

His records

Playing career

With AFC Ajax: 5 Eredivisie (Dutch league) titles, 1 Champions league

With FC Barcelona: 1 La Liga title

Managerial career

With AFC Ajax: 4 Eredivisie titles

Current club: None

What does De Boer's agent say about being the target for Barca: Guido Albers claims that more than De Boer, it is THE BELOW contender who is a major target as a manager for Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman

A Barcelona legend, who led the club to major heights, while playing alongside the likes of Pep Guardiola, Romario and Michael Laudrup, back in the early 1990s.

Age: 53

His records

Playing career

With PSV Eindhoven: 4 Eredivisie (Dutch league) titles, 1 European Cup

With FC Barcelona: 4 La Liga titles, 1 European Cup

Managerial career

With AFC Ajax: 2 Eredivisie titles

With PSV Eindhoven: 1 Eredivisie title

Current club: Everton.

I don't think De Boer will join Barcelona. The Spanish club have Ronald Koeman in their mind as their next possible manager," said Guido Albers to Tuttomercato Web.