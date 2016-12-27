Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US domestic intelligence and security service, maintains an official Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, which is regularly updated.

The first fugitive in the FBI list is a person named Robert Francis Van Wisse, who was born in Guadalajara, Mexico and will be 51 years of age, if he is still alive.

Van Wisse had sexually assaulted and murdered Laurie Stout, a janitor in Austin, Texas, in 1983. He was let go as there was no concrete evidence that could link him with the crime. But by 1992, investigators reopened the case. But this time improvements in DNA technology, Van Wisse emerged as the prime suspect.

By 1996, an arrest warrant was issued for him by United States District Court in Austin after he was charged with Stout's murder. In 1997, he was also charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and a federal warrant was issued by the United States District Court, Western District of Texas, Austin. He became the 511th person to be added to FBI Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

According to FBI, Van Wisse was employed as an English teacher in Mexico. It also said that he might be working in the medical field or in the coconut and banana plantations in Mexico.

He has brown eyes and is 5'6 inches in height. He can speak both English and Spanish. He is said to have several aliases, namely, Francisco Salas, Roberto Francisco Salas, Robert F Vanwisse, Robert Wisse, Robert F Van Wisse, Robert Francis Vanwise and Robert Vanwisse. It is highly likely that he is living under an assumed name.

Reward

Any information that leads directly to his arrest will be offered a reward of up to $100,000. FBI has said that he could be armed and dangerous.